John Schuhmann and I analyze the surprise move by Cleveland to fire coach Ty Lue after an 0-6 start to the season.

Then we survey the latest NBA.com Power Rankings and discuss the play of the Raptors, Bucks, Wizards, Rockets, Pistons and Clippers.

