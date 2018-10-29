Around The League
Celtics forward Daniel Theis out indefinitely with slight tear in right foot

NBA.com Staff

Oct 29, 2018 4:49 PM ET

Daniel Theis scored 17 points with eight rebounds in the Celtics' last game.

Boston Celtics backup big man Daniel Theis is out indefinitely after suffering a tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot, the team announced on Monday.

Theis has developed into a solid bench contributor for the Celtics, who signed him last summer after he showed promise in the German top-tier basketball league. 

The 26-year-old from Germany scored a season-high 17 points (on 7-for-9 shooting) with eight rebounds in 19 minutes during the Celtics' win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Theis is averaging 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.3 minutes over his first five games of the season.

