Pelicans' Anthony Davis misses second straight game with sprained elbow

Oct 29, 2018 9:03 PM ET

Coach Alvin Gentry said Anthony Davis is out because the team doesn't want to take early-season chances.

DENVER (AP) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was held out for a second straight game because of a sprained right elbow.

Coach Alvin Gentry said Monday night before the game against the Denver Nuggets that while Davis still experienced some pain, the injury wasn't considered "any big deal." Gentry added that it's early in the season and the team doesn't want to take any chances.

Davis also sat out Saturday's loss to Utah. He's averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for New Orleans this season.

In addition, the Pelicans were without guard Elfrid Payton because of a sprained right ankle. Payton is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 assists.
 

