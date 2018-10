Suns guard Devin Booker will miss his second straight game Sunday with a strained left hamstring as Phoenix faces Oklahoma City (7 ET, NBA League Pass), Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker suffered the injury Wednesday and missed Saturday's 117-96 loss to the Grizzlies.