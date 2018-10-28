About Last Night: Curry stays hot

Stephen Curry can’t keep this up … can he?

For virtually any other player, there would be absolutely no chance to continue what the Warriors star has done through the first two weeks of the NBA season.

But this is Curry we’re talking about, who simultaneously brings the efficiency of a specialist (43.8 career 3-point percentage, third all time), the volume of a pure scorer (3.4 3s per game, most all time) and the combustibility of a streak shooter (10 games with 10-plus 3s, most all time).

All three traits were on display Sunday in Brooklyn, where he drilled seven 3-pointers en route to 35 points as the Warriors improved to 6-1 with their 120-114 victory over the Nets. It marked Curry’s seventh straight game with at least five 3s, yet another record for the best shooter in league history.

"As many (3s) as I shoot," Curry said, "I better make 'em. I want to sustain (my start) as long as I can."

Just how hot has Curry been? Sunday was actually one of his worst shooting games of the young season, in which he made “only” 7 of 15 attempts from distance, 11 of 26 overall and was limited to 11 points after a scorching 24-point first half, which included one of his classic hit-from-Saturn heat checks:

Despite cooling off, Curry returned to score six points in the final 1:02, including – what else? – a dagger 3 after the Nets cut the Warriors’ lead from 19 to 2.

Even after what constitutes as a relatively cold – OK, cool – game, Curry is still averaging 33.9 points and 6.6 3s per game on 70.9 true shooting percentage. (For the uninitiated, true shooting percentage accounts for 2s, 3s and free throws in an overall measure of efficiency. Anything over 60 percent is excellent. When you’re at 70.9 percent on an average shot distance of nearly 19 feet? Pure insanity.)

With Durant also scorching the nets for 30.9 points per game, he and Curry are the first set of teammates to average 30-plus points apiece through seven games since Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain in 1969-70, and only the third overall. (Durant scorched the Nets as well, finishing with an efficient 34 points on 20 shots.)

The Warriors have needed all of it, too, with Klay Thompson slumping badly to start the season and no other player scoring in double-figures.

That would likely be a sign of trouble for most any other team. But these are the Warriors, and this is Stephen Curry, the basketball equivalent of an M-80 just waiting to be lit every time he steps on the court.

And so far this season, he’s 7 for 7.

Stephen Curry reacts after yet another huge outing.

Tough Customer

Most people would swap a half-eaten piece of pizza for a game-used Russell Westbrook shoe without a second thought.

Most people are not this little Thunder fan, who made the obviously amused Russ work for his slice ... and still ended up with both.

As an added bonus, the Thunder actually won the game, too, outlasting the depleted the Suns for their first victory of 2018-19.

Fare Thee Well

First Kyrie. Then LeBron. Now Tyronn Lue.

The principles of the Cavaliers’ first championship team continue to drift away, with their head coach getting the sack on Sunday afternoon after an 0-6 start and two-plus seasons on the job.

It ties the fifth quickest firing in NBA history, with only Dolph Schayes (one game, 1971-72), Chick Reiser (three, 1952-53) and Earl Watson (three, 2017-18) coming faster.

Shaqtin' Nominee

When trying to take the spider-armed Durant 1-on-1 goes terribly, terribly wrong.

D Lo tried KD and it didn’t end well… pic.twitter.com/UG67gGhr9W — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 28, 2018

Stat of the Night

Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan has apparently been inspired by all the sweet dimes dropped by rookie teammate Luka Doncic. The 11-year veteran entered Sunday's game against the Jazz having dished out five or more assists a grand total of three times. You can make that four, with his nine assists crushing his previous career high by three.

Stat of the Night II

Jordan -- a career 44.9 percent shooter at the foul line -- also sank 4 of 4 free throws, bringing his season total to 26 for 30.