Cousins ejected from Warriors bench

DeMarcus Cousins' first official statistic as a Golden State Warrior will fall under the technical fouls column.

The 6-foot-11 big man received a technical foul and was then ejected from Friday night's game at New York after a verbal exchange with referee Scott Foster.

Boogie got ejected… from the bench pic.twitter.com/ZxMk3JjGZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2018

Cousins has yet to suit up for the Warriors since signing with them as a free agent in July. The four-time All-Star is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, and has only just begun participating in Golden State practices on a limited basis.