Cousins ejected from Warriors bench

From NBA.com Staff

Oct 26, 2018 8:13 PM ET

 

DeMarcus Cousins was ejected from Friday's game between the Warriors and Knicks.

DeMarcus Cousins' first official statistic as a Golden State Warrior will fall under the technical fouls column.

The 6-foot-11 big man received a technical foul and was then ejected from Friday night's game at New York after a verbal exchange with referee Scott Foster.

Cousins has yet to suit up for the Warriors since signing with them as a free agent in July. The four-time All-Star is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, and has only just begun participating in Golden State practices on a limited basis.

