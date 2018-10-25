Report: Rockets making renewed bid to acquire All-Star Jimmy Butler

The Houston Rockets are renewing their interests in acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, the Rockets are including four future first-round draft picks in their most recent offer.

Story posting soon: The Houston Rockets are making a renewed bid to acquire Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler, including four future first-round draft picks in their most recent trade offer, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 25, 2018

After all the disruption caused by Butler's trade request that became public a week before training camp began, no deal has been made.

Will the Timberwolves actually trade Jimmy Butler this season?

According to multiple reports, Butler and Wolves owner Glen Taylor reached an an agreement that boils down to the Wolves continuing to seek a trade for Butler and Butler agreeing to play up to par. Taylor confirmed as much in an interview with the Star Tribune's Sid Hartman on Tuesday.

Butler, 29, is averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals in his first four starts this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.