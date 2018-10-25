Pistons' Kennard leaves game with shoulder injury

Luke Kennard exited Thursday night's game between Cleveland and Detroit with a shoulder injury. The second-year guard came up grimacing after running into a screen set by Cavaliers forward Channing Frye.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Kennard is slated to undergo an MRI on Friday for what could be a separated shoulder.

Detroit guard Luke Kennard has suffered a right shoulder sprain -- with a possible separation, league sources tell ESPN. He'll undergo an MRI on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 26, 2018

The Pistons selected Kennard 12th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former Duke standout left the game having shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for eight points in just 13 minutes.