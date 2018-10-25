Around The League
Pistons' Kennard leaves game with shoulder injury

From NBA.com Staff

Oct 25, 2018 8:54 PM ET

Pistons guard Luke Kennard will reportedly undergo an MRI to determine the extent of a shoulder injury suffered on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard exited Thursday night's game between Cleveland and Detroit with a shoulder injury. The second-year guard came up grimacing after running into a screen set by Cavaliers forward Channing Frye.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Kennard is slated to undergo an MRI on Friday for what could be a separated shoulder.

The Pistons selected Kennard 12th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former Duke standout left the game having shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for eight points in just 13 minutes.

