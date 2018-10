Anthony Slater of The Athletic joins John Schuhmann and me to discuss Stephen Curry's 51-point game, the Warriors' fresh focus to start the season and the recovery timetable for DeMarcus Cousins.

Plus, Schuhmann and me discuss the early play from rookie Trae Young, the Rockets' difficult start to '18-19 and the very-early Kia MVP race contenders.

