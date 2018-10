NEW YORK --Â Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Morris, who was not in the game at the time, twice grabbed the uniform of Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry during live play. The incidents occurred on the final play of the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime win over Portland on Oct. 22 at Moda Center.