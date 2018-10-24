James Harden exits Houston Rockets' loss to Utah Jazz with hamstring injury

Houston point guard says the injury is 'nothing serious' and will be reevaluated Thursday

From NBA media reports

Oct 24, 2018 11:45 PM ET

 

James Harden had 29 points before leaving with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter.

Houston guard James Harden left the Rockets' 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday due to a tight hamstring.

After the game, Harden said the injury was "nothing serious" and he was "being cautious" with the injury.

The Rockets were within five points midway through the fourth quarter but Harden headed to the locker room soon after and didn't return. He finished the game with 29 points.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni said the team will know more when Harden is evaluated on Thursday. The Rockets, off to a 1-3 start, travel to face the Clippers on Friday.

* * *

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.