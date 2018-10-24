James Harden exits Houston Rockets' loss to Utah Jazz with hamstring injury

Houston guard James Harden left the Rockets' 100-89 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday due to a tight hamstring.



After the game, Harden said the injury was "nothing serious" and he was "being cautious" with the injury.

Harden on the hammy. pic.twitter.com/Nzn4ZpVF3P — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 25, 2018

The Rockets were within five points midway through the fourth quarter but Harden headed to the locker room soon after and didn't return. He finished the game with 29 points.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni said the team will know more when Harden is evaluated on Thursday. The Rockets, off to a 1-3 start, travel to face the Clippers on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.