MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase visits Las Vegas during 2018-19 season

The 2018 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase, the league’s premier in-season scouting event, will be played in Las Vegas from Dec. 19-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in promotion with Las Vegas Events.

The four-day, 27-game scouting event features the league’s 27 teams each playing two regular-season games in front of representatives from all 30 NBA teams. For the first time, the event will be held in December, allowing NBA team personnel the opportunity to evaluate two-way and NBA G League talent in advance of the 10-day signing period and two-way guarantee deadline. For the second consecutive season, the NBA G League Winter Showcase will be played across two courts with as many as seven games per day.

“We are thrilled to partner with MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Events to bring the NBA G League Winter Showcase to Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center,” said NBA G League President Malcolm Turner. “Las Vegas is a world-class hospitality destination and an exciting place to play NBA-caliber basketball in December.”

Lance Evans, Vice President of Marketing, Entertainment & Sports for MGM Resorts International, said: “The NBA G League event further strengthens our great partnership with the NBA. We are excited to have the opportunity to once again showcase professional basketball at Mandalay Bay.”

Take a look back at the 2018 G League Showcase

“As a destination, we look forward to hosting the 27 teams that will participate in the NBA G League Winter Showcase,” said Pat Christenson, President of Las Vegas Events. “Las Vegas has a history of developing and growing events, and the NBA G League Showcase is part of that strategy. This partnership continues Las Vegas’ steadfast commitment to the sport of basketball, which also includes our annual support of four collegiate conference basketball tournaments, NBA Summer League and USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp and exhibition games.”

For the first time, the NBA G League Winter Showcase will host more than 20 players from NBA Academies, the league’s network of elite basketball training centers for top prospects from outside the U.S. The prospects will scrimmage against one another, participate in the 2018 Tarkanian Classic and receive life-skills programming focusing on education, leadership, health and wellness, and character development. Since October 2016, NBA Academies have been launched in Canberra, Australia; Jinan, Urumqi and Zhuji, China; Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), India; Mexico City, Mexico; and Saly, Senegal.

The MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase has become a springboard to the NBA from its official minor league, with more than 60 players earning GATORADE Call-Ups during or immediately following the last 14 Showcases.

Last season, 11 players signed NBA contracts coming out of the Showcase, including Westchester Knicks guard Trey Burke. He went on to average 12.8 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the field in 36 games with the New York Knicks.

The full game schedule is below. A broadcast schedule for the event, which will be closed to fans, will be released at a later date.

Wednesday, December 19

GAME | TIME (PT) | LOCATION

Memphis vs. Raptors | Noon | Court 1

Maine vs. Lakeland | 2:30 p.m. | Court 1

Texas vs. Erie | 5 p.m. | Court 1

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City | 7:30 p.m. | Court 1

Austin vs. Capital City | 12:30 p.m. | Court 2

Iowa vs. Westchester | 3:30 p.m. | Court 2

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids | 6 p.m. | Court 2

Thursday, December 20

GAME | TIME (PT) | LOCATION

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley | Noon | Court 1

Greensboro vs. South Bay | 2:30 p.m. | Court 1

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City | 5 p.m. | Court 1

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz | 7 p.m. | Court 1

Wisconsin vs. Memphis | 12:30 p.m. | Court 2

Canton vs. Sioux Falls | 3:30 p.m. | Court 2

Delaware vs. Stockton | 6 p.m. | Court 2

Friday, December 21

GAME | TIME (PT) | LOCATION

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente | Noon | Court 1

Erie vs. Northern Arizona | 2:30 p.m. | Court 1

Raptors vs. Texas | 5 p.m. | Court 1

Sioux Falls vs. Maine | 7:30 p.m. | Court 1

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City | 12:30 p.m. | Court 2

Westchester vs. Austin | 3:30 p.m. | Court 2

Windy City vs. Iowa | 6 p.m. | Court 2

Saturday, December 22

GAME | TIME (PT) | LOCATION

South Bay vs. Fort Wayne | Noon | Court 1

Stockton vs. Wisconsin | 2:30 p.m. | Court 1

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island | 5 p.m. | Court 1

Santa Cruz vs. Canton | 12:30 p.m. | Court 2

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro | 3:30 p.m. | Court 2

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware | 6 p.m. | Court 2