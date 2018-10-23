Around The League
Around The League

76ers' Ben Simmons out tonight vs. Pistons with back tightness

Matt Schoch | The Associated Press

Oct 23, 2018 6:25 PM ET

Ben Simmons is averaging 12 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season.

* Tonight on NBA TV:  Sixers vs. Pistons, 7 ET

DETROIT (AP)  -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is out Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons because of back tightness.

76ers coach Brett Brown says Simmons is questionable for Wednesday at Milwaukee after he left Saturday's game in the first quarter against Orlando and did not return. Brown says Simmons wasn't fully comfortable and that resting him Tuesday boosted the chances he could play Wednesday.

Simmons, the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, was averaging 16.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in the first two games before playing just eight minutes Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.