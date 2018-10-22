Warriors: Cousins to be 'integrated into controlled aspects of team practices'

The Warriors are one step closer to adding a fifth All-Star to their two-time defending champion lineup.

Golden State tweeted a release stating that DeMarcus Cousins is making "good progress" from his torn left Achilles and will be "integrated into controlled aspects of team practices" in the near future. The four-time All-Star will also continue off-court strength and conditioning, per the team.

DeMarcus Cousins Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/O1ya7nzVWK — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 23, 2018

Cousins signed with the Warriors as a free agent in the 2018 offseason. The 6-foot-11 center was enjoying a career season in New Orleans before suffering the season-ending injury on Jan. 26.