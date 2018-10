Denver Nuggets starting forward Will Barton was carted off during Saturday's game with a right hip injury.

Barton left in the third quarter of Denver's 119-91 rout over the Phoenix Suns when he suffered the injury scoring on a reverse layup. The seven-year veteran said after the game he heard something pop.

He's scheduled for an MRI on Sunday.

Barton, who signed a four-year contract extension in the offseason, finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes.