Ingram, Rondo, Paul ejected during Rockets-Lakers brawl

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 21, 2018 1:09 AM ET

 

Three players were ejected during a fight at Staples Center.

Fireworks were expected during the Los Angeles Lakers' home opener, but not in a way that involved multiple players fighting.

Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul were all ejected during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Rockets-Lakers contest after an altercation featured players swinging and shoving.

Ingram was seen shoving James Harden during a dead ball, then proceeded to get in the face of an official after receiving a technical. Moments later Paul stuck a finger in the face of Rondo and the two began throwing punches. During the scrum, Ingram came flying in to throw a punch at Paul.

Per ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Paul says his reaction stemmed from Rondo spitting in his face.

The brawl was broken up by assistant coaches, officials and players currently on the floor, including LeBron James, who restrained Paul, while Carmelo Anthony and two Lakers held back Ingram.

ESPN also reports potential suspensions could come down as early as Sunday.

 

