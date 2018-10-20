Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler out Saturday vs. Mavericks for 'precautionary rest'

From NBA media reports

Oct 20, 2018 3:22 PM ET

Through two games, Butler is averaging 28.0 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler will miss Saturday's tilt with the Dallas Mavericks for "precautionary rest," the team said this afternoon.

Butler played 36 minutes Friday night, scoring 33 points to lead Minnesota to a 131-123 win over the Cavaliers. Butler made 10 of 12 field goals and 12 of 12 free throws, with seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. 

Butler missed most of the preseason after requesting to be traded from Minnesota. Through two games, Butler is averaging 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.

 

