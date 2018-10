The Raptors will give forward Kawhi Leonard the night off Saturday as Toronto travels to face the Wizards, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Leonard scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Raptors to a 113-101 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night in Toronto.

Through two games (both wins), Leonard is averaging 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game

Guard Delon Wright is also out with an adductor strain.