Memphnis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green had surgery for a broken jaw on Saturday, the team announced this afternoon.

Green suffered the injury in Friday night's 131-117 win over the Hawks, and reports say he could miss about one month while recovering.

Green played just 14 minutes on Friday, scoring six points in the win. In two games, Green is averaging 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.