Boston Celtics to rest Gordon Hayward on Saturday vs. New York Knicks

From NBA media reports

Oct 20, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Through two games, Hayward is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Celtics are resting forward Gordon Hayward on Saturday night as Boston travels to face the New York Knicks, due to what the team calls left ankle recovery

Hayward scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds Friday night in Boston's 113-101 loss to the Raptors.

Through two games, Hayward is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. Hayward is shooting 40 percent from the field while trying to integrate with the Celtics after missing all of last season due to an ankle injury suffered on Opening Night.

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.