Around The League
Report: Westbrook could return Sunday

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Oct 19, 2018 7:50 PM ET

Russell Westbrook could return from knee surgery Sunday against the Kings, ESPN reports.

Ruled out for tonight's game with the Clippers, Thunder All-Star Russell Westbrook could return to action Sunday against the Kings, ESPN reported on Friday. 

Westbrook has been sidelined since Sept. 12 after an arthroscopic procedure to treat stiffness and inflammation in his right knee. 

Westbrook averaged 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds last season, his second straight with double-figures in all three categories. He's been extremely durable during his career, playing at least 80 games in seven of his nine NBA seasons, and all 66 in the shortened 2011-12 campaign. 

