Led by Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, Pelicans' frontcourt dominates in win over Rockets

Can the New Orleans Pelicans' frontcourt keep up this torrid pace?

NBA.com/Stats notes that four Pelicans players scored 20-plus points in the season-opening 131-112 win over the favored Houston Rockets, with big men leading the way.

Four @PelicansNBA players scored 20+ PTS in their season-opening win:



Anthony Davis (32)

Nikola Mirotic (30)

Julius Randle (25)

E'Twaun Moore (21)



No other quartet of teammates in the last 20 years scored 20+ PTS in their first game of the season. #KiaTipOff18pic.twitter.com/EEv8xslpGe — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 18, 2018

Davis also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out eight assists. Mirotic pulled down 10 rebounds in addition to his 30 points.

Randle came off the bench to score his 25 points, despite tweaking his ankle.

Anthony Davis starts with season with a near triple-double.

By contrast, the Rockets rebound leader was guard James Harden with nine. Center Clint Capela had eight rebounds and eight points.