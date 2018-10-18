Led by Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, Pelicans' frontcourt dominates in win over Rockets

Four New Orleans players score 20-plus points in season-opener

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 18, 2018 12:43 AM ET

Anthony Davis tips off the Pelicans season with 32 points and 16 boards, his usual fast start.

Can the New Orleans Pelicans' frontcourt keep up this torrid pace?

NBA.com/Stats notes that four Pelicans players scored 20-plus points in the season-opening 131-112 win over the favored Houston Rockets, with big men leading the way.

Davis also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out eight assists. Mirotic pulled down 10 rebounds in addition to his 30 points.

Randle came off the bench to score his 25 points, despite tweaking his ankle.

 
Anthony Davis starts with season with a near triple-double.

By contrast, the Rockets rebound leader was guard James Harden with nine. Center Clint Capela had eight rebounds and eight points.

