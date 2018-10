John Schuhmann and I discuss our early takeaways from the first thirteen games of the season. From Sixers-Celtics to Bucks-Hornets to Wolves-Spurs to Pelicans-Rockets, plenty of storylines emerged during the season openers.

Then Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post joins us to talk about the Lakers, Warriors and his annual Top 100 Players list.

* * *

