Pistons without Stanley Johnson, Reggie Bulloch vs. Nets

Oct 17, 2018 7:58 PM ET

Stanley Johnson is out with a toe injury for Wednesday night's opener with the Nets.

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons are without two potential starters for their season opener Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Forward Stanley Johnson is out with a toe issue and guard Reggie Bullock is missing the game because of illness. Rookie guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for the short-handed Pistons.

Brooklyn is not at full strength either. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is out because of a left adductor injury. The Nets are also without DeMarre Carroll (right ankle), Allen Crabbe (left ankle), Shabazz Napier (right hamstring) and Alan Williams (left ankle).

