Pistons play recording of Aretha Franklin singing national anthem

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons honored Aretha Franklin before their season opener Wednesday night by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem.

Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August. After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin signing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

For Aretha.



Tonight, we honored Aretha Franklin (with an assist from @IsiahThomas) with a moment of silence before playing the National Anthem she sang in the 2004 Finals. pic.twitter.com/r7EI4Nxsj4 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 18, 2018

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.

