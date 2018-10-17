Pistons play recording of Aretha Franklin singing national anthem

Oct 17, 2018 8:36 PM ET

Former Pistons great Isiah Thomas asked for a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin.

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons honored Aretha Franklin before their season opener Wednesday night by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem.

Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August. After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin signing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.
 

