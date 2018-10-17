Pelicans add guard Tim Frazier, waive Troy Williams

Oct 17, 2018 9:03 PM ET

Tim Frazier returns to the Pelicans for a second stint.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have claimed guard Tim Frazier off waivers.

The move brings Frazier back to a club with which he averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 assists in 81 games before he was traded to Washington shortly before the 2017 NBA draft.

Frazier, who was not drafted out of Penn State, also has played for Philadelphia and Portland and has averaged 5.2 points and four assists in 186 career NBA games. He spent this preseason with Milwaukee.

In order to make room for Frazier on the roster, the Pelicans waived 6-7 forward Troy Williams, who had averaged 8.5 points in four preseason games.

