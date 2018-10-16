Around The League
Around The League

Westbrook out, Adams a game-time decision vs. Warriors

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Oct 16, 2018 3:54 PM ET

Russell Westbrook (right) is out tonight, while Steven Adams' status is unknown.

Tonight on TNT:  Thunder vs. Warriors, 10:30 ET

Hopes that former Kia MVP winner Russell Westbrook would suit up for the Oklahoma City Thunder's season-opening game have been dashed, it seems.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan told reporters today that Westbrook -- who is recovering from arthroscopic surgery he had on his right knee in September -- will remain sidelined against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Additionally, Donovan said the Thunder are taking a wait-and-see approach with center Steven Adams for tonight's game. He has been bothered of late by stiffness in his lower back.

Westbrook's absence means guard Dennis Schroder is likely to get the start vs. the Warriors. If Adams cannot suit up, the Thunder have several other frontcourt options, including big man Nerlens Noel, whom OKC signed in free agency this summer. 

Adams played well in the preseason for OKC, averaging 11 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The Thunder were active in the offseason, parting ways with Carmelo Anthony in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks that netted them Schroder. Additionally, they re-signed All-Star swingman Paul George and defensive-minded forward Jerami Grant while also picking up Noel, TLuwawu-Cabarrot and Abdel Nader in other transactions

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.