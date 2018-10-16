Nets' DeMarre Carroll undergoes successful right ankle arthroscopy

BROOKLYN -- Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll underwent successful right ankle arthroscopy today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Updates regarding Carroll’s return will be issued as appropriate.

Carroll appeared in 73 games (all starts) for the Nets during the 2017-18 season, averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.9 minutes per contest. Entering his 10th season, Carroll has appeared in 487 career games (331 starts) with Memphis, Houston, Utah, Denver, Atlanta, Toronto and Brooklyn, averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.