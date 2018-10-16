About Last Night: Let the games begin

Another NBA season -- No. 73, to be exact -- is upon us, providing eight months of fun and excitement with the world's greatest athletes.

Most of that fun and excitement takes place on the hardwood. But as followers of social media know, off the court can be just as entertaining.

We'll attempt to chronicle it all here at NBA.com with a new daily feature, About Last Night. Check back regularly for everything and anything you might have missed

Alrighty then, let's NBA!

***

This will either make you laugh or haunt your dreams, but here's Kawhi Leonard's laughter synthesized with the old NBA on NBC theme to ring in another NBA season. Enjoy!

If you're going to sneak some TV in before tipoff, it might as well be Rick and Morty.

UPDATE: Cartoons and game film for Embiid. As good on the table as he is in the paint. pic.twitter.com/42Qa7K704O — Max Whittle (@max_whittle) October 16, 2018

Kicks of the Night: At first glance, sporting Sixers colors seems like a bizarre choice for a Celtic. But Jaylen Brown wasn't sporting just any red-and-blue mismatched shoes. Those were a pair of the venerable Adidas T-Mac IIIs, worn by Brown's idol Tracy McGrady for the 2004 All-Star Game. Pay homage to a legend and look awesome doing it? Enemy colors or not, that's how you make a statement on opening night. Honorable mention -- Jayson Tatum and Jordan Bell.

Jaylen Brown rocking some retro T-Mac IIIs.

Think hard. You'll get it eventually. (Hint: Jalen Rose used to play for the Raptors. Hint No. 2: Rose and the Raptors had a really, really bad encounter with Kobe Bryant.)

Duds of the Night: Custom slippers and PJs to the season opener? Custom slippers and PJs to the season opener! You do you, Draymond.

Security personnel at Oracle Arena apparently take their job very, very seriously.

The security guard left Steph hanging 😂 pic.twitter.com/2Su38ij6KD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 17, 2018

To quote Sidney Deane, it's so pretty!

First reversible championship ring ever! Jason of Beverly Hills coming through with some innovative work in the championship hardware department. 🏆💍 #DubNationpic.twitter.com/wlxCXZQuQw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

Thus, a new NBA meme was born. Rookie mistake, Russ. The camera sees all.