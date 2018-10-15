Reports: Myles Turner agrees to four-year extension with Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a four-year extension with center Myles Turner, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is reportedly worth $72 million and could rise to $80 million with bonuses.

Pacers center Myles Turner has reached an agreement on a four-year, $72M contract extension that could rise to $80M with bonuses, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2018

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium: Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2018

Turner has blossomed into one of the best young big men in the NBA after the Pacers selected him with the No. 11 pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. The deal comes prior to the NBA's deadline for the 2015 rookie class to sign extensions.

He averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 65 games last season.

* * *