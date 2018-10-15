Reports: Myles Turner agrees to four-year extension with Pacers

From NBA.com Staff

Oct 15, 2018 4:34 PM ET

Myles Turner is entering his fourth season in the NBA with the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a four-year extension with center Myles Turner, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is reportedly worth $72 million and could rise to $80 million with bonuses.

Turner has blossomed into one of the best young big men in the NBA after the Pacers selected him with the No. 11 pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. The deal comes prior to the NBA's deadline for the 2015 rookie class to sign extensions.

He averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 65 games last season.

