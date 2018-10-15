Pacers announce multi-year extension for Myles Turner

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed veteran forward/center Myles Turner to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, no terms of the contract are revealed.

The 6-11, 250-pound Turner is in his fourth NBA season and has the longest tenure with the Pacers of all the players on this season’s roster. His 1.82 blocks per game in 2017-18 ranked third in the NBA for the second consecutive season (2.12 per game in 2016-17). Turner was the Pacers’ No. 1 draft pick (11th overall) in the 2015 draft.

“I’d like to thank the Simon family and the Pacers organization for giving me this opportunity,” said Myles Turner. “It took a lot of hard work to get here and I didn’t do it on my own; I’d like to thank my family, as well as my teammates, past and present, and the coaching staff for helping me get to this point. I’m excited to build here in Indiana and I’m looking forward to the future.”

“Myles has been great here, not only on the court; but he represents this organization unbelievably off the court as well,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “His hard work and dedication to both his game and to our franchise exemplify what it means to be a Pacer. We’re thrilled to have him here long term.”