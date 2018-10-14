NBA commissioner Adam Silver statement regarding the passing of Patrick Baumann

NEW YORK — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement this morning regarding the passing of FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Patrick Baumann. We were just together for the first FIBA World Basketball Summit in Xian, China — an event he established to bring together basketball stakeholders from around the world. Nobody was more dedicated to the growth of basketball than Patrick. He loved the game and recognized its power to transform people’s lives. He was also a dear friend and colleague who I attended countless games and events with over the past 20 years. The NBA family mourns the loss of Patrick and we send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Patricia, his children Bianca and Paul, and his many friends in the basketball and Olympic communities.”