Richard Jefferson retires after 17 NBA seasons

Paying tribute to his late father, veteran small forward Richard Jefferson announced his retirement after 17 NBA seasons via Instagram on Saturday.
Well here’s my first post! In the last month I’ve dealt with two life changing events back to back. My decision to move on from basketball and the tragic passing of Big Rich. The support of my family and friends have been huge. This video was taken after he bbq’d for about 20 people, something he would do a few times every summer. All I would do is tell people that I was having people over to my house and the next question was “Is Big Rich on the grill?” He really was a true OG. I’m going to miss all his one-liners, his cooking and his ability to make a whole room laugh. Until next time!!!! #RIPPLAYAPLAYA #tripleOG PAPA REALLY WAS A ROLLING STONE!!! 😂😂✊🏽
Richard "Big Rich" Jefferson, 65, was killed last month in a drive-by shooting in Compton, Calif.
The 13th pick in the 2001 draft out of Arizona, Jefferson starred early for the then-New Jersey Nets before transitioning into a respected veteran reserve during the latter half of his career.
He averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 1,181 games for the Nets, Spurs, Bucks, Jazz, Warriors, Mavericks, Cavaliers and Mavericks.