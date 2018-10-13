76ers apologize after offensive tweet from Mike Muscala's father

76ers forward Mike Muscala and general manager Elton Brand have issued apologies after Muscala's father posted racially-charged criticism of Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler via social media on Friday.

Multiple media outlets confirmed that Bob Muscala was the author of a Twitter post under the name "Muskie Bobber" that accused Butler of suffering from "egomaniacal, African American mental illness." The account has since been deleted.

Butler is in the midst of a standoff with the Timberwolves after reportedly demanding to be traded.

Brand, who recently replaced former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo after his own social-media scandal, defended Mike Muscala via statement.

"Having known Mike since his rookie year in 2013-14 when we were teammates, I am certain these posts are in no way reflective of his own personal beliefs," Brand said. "Mike has always been a great teammate and ambassador for the game of basketball, and he has never shied away from using his platform to do good in the community. He has our organization’s full support."

Said Muscala, "First and foremost, I want to apologize for my father’s offensive social media commentary. His comments were uncalled for and inappropriate, and they do not reflect who I am. I’d also like to apologize to the 76ers and my colleagues across the NBA for the distraction my father’s comments caused."