Around The League
Report: Justise Winslow agrees to contract extension with Heat

From NBA media reports

Oct 12, 2018 8:17 PM ET

Justise Winslow has reportedly agreed to an extension with Miami.

Justise Winslow and the Miami Heat have agreed to a three-year contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The deal is reportedly worth $39 million. 

Winslow, 22, is entering the final season of his rookie deal and joins other 2015 Draft class members Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker as fourth-year players to sign an extension.

The agreement comes ahead of Monday's deadline and locks the former Duke forward in until 2022-23.

Winslow has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds during his career.

 

