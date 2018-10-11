Stat to know for every team heading into 2018-19

As part of our 'One Team, One Stat' series, NBA.com's John Schuhmann breaks down one particular metric for every team across the league and provides several offensive, defensive, lineup and player notes regarding each NBA roster.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks allowed 108.2 points per 100 possessions last season (21st in the league), up from 103.1 the season prior (fourth). That was the league's biggest increase in defensive efficiency last season. Full article...

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have ranked in the top five in opponent 3-point percentage in each of the last 11 seasons. Over those 11 seasons, no other team has ranked in the top five in opponent 3-point percentage more than *five times. Full article...

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets allowed their opponents to take just 57 percent of their shots from the restricted area or 3-point range. That was, by far, the lowest rate in the league as shots from the restricted area (worth 1.23 points per attempt league-wide over the last three years) and from beyond the arc (1.07) are the most efficient ones. Full article...

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets drew 430 more fouls than they committed last season. That was double the differential of any other team in the league and the second biggest differential of the last 20 years. Full article...

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls led the league in player movement, averaging 11.6 miles traveled (from five offensive players) per 24 minutes of possession, according to Second Spectrum tracking. Full article...

Cleveland Cavaliers

Over the last four seasons, the Cavs have ranked second in both 3-point percentage and the percentage of their shots that have come from 3-point range. In 3-point percentage, the Cavs only trail the Golden State Warriors over the last four years. Full article...

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs' most-used lineup - Dennis Smith, Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes, Maxi Kleber and Dirk Nowitzki - was outscored by 14.8 points per 100 possessions. That was the worst mark (by a wide margin) among 48 lineups that played at least 200 minutes together. Full article...

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets ranked last in opponent 3-point percentage, allowing their opponents to shoot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. Full article...

Detroit Pistons

Last season, the Detroit Pistons were outscored by 8.3 points per 100 possessions when Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond were on the floor together. That was a net rating worse than any team in the league last season. Full article...

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors' defense allowed 3.7 fewer points per 100 possessions in the playoffs (100.5) than it did in the regular season (104.2). They were the first team in 17 years to lead the postseason in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Full article...

Houston Rockets

The Rockets scored 1.12 points per possession on isolations, by far the highest rate in 14 seasons on play-type tracking by Synergy. Full article...

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers outscored their opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions with Oladipo on the floor, and were outscored by 7.3 with him off the floor. Full article...

LA Clippers

The Clippers are the only team that has ranked in the top 10 in offensive efficiency in each of the last seven seasons. Full article...

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers saw both the biggest post-All-Star-break increase in 3-point percentage and its biggest post-break increase in the percentage of their shots that came from 3-point range. Full article...

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies committed 15.6 turnovers per 100 possessions last season. That rate ranked 28th and was up from 13.7 (ninth) in 2016-17. The additional 1.9 turnovers per 100 possessions was the league's biggest increase. Full article...

Miami Heat

The Heat played 53 games, most in the league, that were within five points in the last five minutes. Full article...

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks opponents took 37 percent of their shots from the restricted area. That was the highest rate in the league by a pretty wide margin. Full article...

Minnesota Timberwolves

According to Second Spectrum tracking, the Wolves allowed their opponents to take 20 percent of their shots in the first six seconds of the shot clock. Full article...

New Orleans Pelicans

Last season, the Pelicans were the league's most improved shooting team, with an effective field goal percentage of 54.1 percent (fourth in the league), up from 50.4 percent (19th) in 2016-17. Full article...

New York Knicks

The Knicks' ratio of 3-point attempts to mid-range attempts was just 1.03, the lowest in the league. Full article...

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder were 11.2 points per 100 possessions better defensively with Andre Roberson on the floor (allowing 96.4) than they were with him off the floor (107.6). Full article ...

Orlando Magic

The Magic scored just 98.6 points per 100 possessions after the All-Star break last season. Full article ...

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers' starting lineup outscored its opponents by 21.4 points per 100 possessions, the best mark among 29 lineups that played at least 300 minutes together. Full article ...

Phoenix Suns

The Suns ranked last in both offensive and defensive efficiency last season. Full article ...

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers were the only team that recorded assists on less than half of their field goals last season. Full article ...

Sacramento Kings

The Kings attempted 19.4 free throws per 100 shots from the field. Full article ...

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs saw the league's biggest drop in effective field goal percentage, from 52.4 percent (10th in the league) in '16-17 to 50.7 percent (26th) last season. Full article ...

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors' defense allowed 16 more points per 100 possessions in games against the league's top 10 offenses than it did in games against the league's bottom 20 offenses. Full article ...

Utah Jazz

Last season, the Jazz were 48-34, with the point differential of a team that was 55-27. Full article ...

Washington Wizards

The Wizards took just 28 percent of their shots in the restricted area last season. Full article ...

* * *

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

