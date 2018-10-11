Magic-LeBron partnership creates new 'Lake Show' in Los Angeles

Whether the Lakers' roster mix is here to preserve the long-term plan of chasing more stars next summer or simply adequate cover for a franchise that boasts tantalizing-yet-unproven young talent and a curious mix of veterans is anyone’s guess.

But the push back then, and even more so now, makes perfect sense. An offseason, training camp and a few preseason games is hardly enough time to get comfortable with one another. And while youngsters Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart are talented, each remains very much a work in progress.

That said, if things go remarkably well and Lakers coach Luke Walton can find a way to make these seemingly mismatched pieces fit, the Lakers could shock the system in the West. The true power in the West stretches in a straight line from Oakland to Houston. Everything outside of the Warriors and Rockets is up for grabs.

A look at the Lakers' depth chart heading into the 2018-19 season.

But the Warriors understand the power of LeBron better than any other team in the league outside of Cleveland and Miami, having faced off against his Cavaliers in each of the past four Finals. Thoughts of LeBron and the Cavs rallying from a 3-1 Finals deficit in 2016 still stings in Oakland, as it is the lone blemish in Golden State's dynasty.

"Well, the times we've seen him he's always been at the top of the East during The Finals," Warriors forward Klay Thompson told reporters before Wednesday's game in Las Vegas. "And those games are always intense. I expect him to greatly improve the Lakers and they've obviously got a bunch of guys who are proven now. So I just expect it to be intense.

"Any time you play against arguably the best player in the world, no matter what sport, you want to measure yourself against him so you play as hard as you can. That's why guys like Steph [Curry], KD [Kevin Durant], Kobe, LeBron, James Harden, any [top] guys face their opponent's best game every night, so it will be no different when we play the Lakers.”

No guarantees, even with LeBron

But what if things don’t go as planned?

As easy as it is to just assume that LeBron’s influence will elevate the Lakers the same way it has every other team he’s been on, this bunch is a different monster.

LeBron joined forces with two other All-Stars in his previous moves: Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland.

He’ll have no such support with the Lakers.

Magic and LeBron have both heaped praise upon veteran additions Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley, citing their high basketball IQs and elite-level competitiveness as qualities that were critical for the culture change the Lakers seek. The optics say otherwise, as each of them is on a one-year contract that equates to a trial run that can be quickly abandoned if the chemistry goes awry.

Will LeBron lead the Lakers to the success they crave in 2018-19?

And none of them provide the outside shooting and floor spacing that has worked so well surrounding LeBron in the past. All of them come with high-risk levels, given their collective histories as peculiar fits elsewhere.

“We have no concerns,”Magic said of the Lakers’eclectic bunch of signees. “And we love that they are all different individuals and bring something different to the table. We needed some toughness. We needed some grittiness. We needed somebody to come and be upset that somebody had a defense lapse.

“We love everything that everybody brings to the table. And we’ve been seeing it out here every single day. So some guys had different things happen in their past. So what. Rondo is still a champion. And you saw what he did for New Orleans last season. So we’re happy to have him. We don’t care about what happened in your past. We only care about what happens when you put on that purple and gold. They know what they need to do and how to act as a professional. And we don’t want nobody to change.

"I want Lance to shake it up because that’s who he is. Michael Beasley come on, do your thing. But we’re not concerned. If I was concerned we wouldn't have signed none of them. I’m excited to have them, each and every one of them, trust me.”

Magic Johnson details the work it took to reshape the Lakers' roster.

Magic, as he often has over the years, and with good reason, is trusting his own instincts.

He’s betting on himself. He’s betting on the Lakers’brand, and what that’s meant to the league for decades. He’s relying on the studying, and last season’s playoffs in particular, that he and general manager Rob Pelinka did before they fleshed out the roster.

But most of all he’s betting on LeBron, the player he loves to refer to as “the greatest player in the world,”and the change he can bring on and off the court.

He’s betting on their shared vision of what the Lakers can be, a vision that was crystallized in their conversation in the opening stages of free agency in the only formal meeting LeBron took with any executive from a team wishing to pursue him.

They are convinced. They believe all of the ingredients are there.

The only thing needed now is a classic Hollywood ending.

* * *

> More from Shiny & New Week

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.