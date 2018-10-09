Around The League
Zhou Qi exits preseason game with knee sprain

From NBA.com Staff

Oct 9, 2018 8:45 PM ET

 

Rockets forward Zhou Qi was forced to exit Tuesday's preseason game with a leg injury.

Rockets forward Zhou Qi exited Tuesday's preseason game with a knee sprain suffered during awkward scramble for a loose ball.

Zhou, a second-round pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, got his leg pinned under a Shanghai Sharks player. The Chinese big man stayed on the floor for several minutes until he was carried off on a wheelchair for further assessment. Zhou played just four minutes before leaving late in the first quarter.

