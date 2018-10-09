Deeper Wizards again full of potential ... and self-confidence

Part of being one of the best teams in the conference is beating the worst teams in the conference. Consistency isn't glamorous, but it certainly gives you more license to talk about how good you are.

It's not clear that the Wizards have been humbled, but head coach Scott Brooks wants them to act like they have. At media day this year, Brooks' message was "Stop talking."

Of course, Markieff Morris would then go on to say that "Boston has never been better than us," even though the Celtics eliminated the Wizards in the 2017 playoffs and have since added Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum.

The Wizards have been a good team for five seasons, but losing in seven games in that 2017 conference semifinals series has been their best postseason result since adding three top-three picks (Wall, Beal and Otto Porter Jr.) in four years (2010-13). Wall, Beal and Porter are still just 28, 25 and 25 years old, respectively, so there are more opportunities ahead.

The Wizards spent some time this summer upgrading their overall depth.

But it remains to be seen how many more years that Washington management is willing to give this core before making a major move. Only one decision-maker placed the Wizards in the top four of the Eastern Conference in NBA.com's GM Survey, and another year as a 5 seed or lower might be reason enough to go in a new direction.

As it stands, the salaries owed to Wall, Beal and Porter have made it impossible for the Wizards to add much to their core. The team's big offseason move was signing Dwight Howard, who has been discarded by three teams in the last three years.

Howard still has the ability to improve a defense that ranked 15th last season and had particular issues with protecting the rim. But questions about chemistry on a team that already lacked it are more than valid.

A healthier Wall will help an offense that ranked 14th last season. Not only did he miss 41 games last year, but his numbers were not to his standards when he was on the floor. Offseason additions Jeff Green and Austin Rivers will make the bench more potent (if not more inconsistent), and a bigger role for the efficient Porter would help.

Will the Wizards come to regret signing Dwight Howard this offseason?

A glass-half-full Wizards observer might see the potential for a top-10 team on both ends of the floor. But finding a glass-half-full Wizards observer is difficult at this point in the team's history.

The players on the current roster have played just a small role in the franchise's continuous futility, but Washington has the league's longest active streak of failing to win 50 games and its second-longest streak of *failing to reach the conference finals. Both streaks are 39 years long, dating back to consecutive trips to The Finals in 1978 and '79.

* The LA Clippers haven't reached the conference finals in the 48-year history of the franchise.

Whether you consider all 39 years or just the last few, the Wizards should be hungry to prove themselves, not only against the league's best teams, but against the ones at the bottom of the standings too.

* * *

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

