Summer shakes 'Spurs way' from its stable, well-respected footing

Few invoked the term “culture” before the Spurs concocted theirs and made it so essential to their winning. It’s a stew of maturity, discipline, innovation, flexibility, selflessness, competitiveness, modesty, confidence and trust. It owed large debts to the personalities of the players who shaped it but most of all, it came from Popovich, his own blue-collar background and his vision.

Some have questioned his demeanor, others his rapport with sideline reporters. No one has questioned his sincerity.

“Everything that Pop did came from his heart,” Golden State coach (and former Spur) Steve Kerr said for the new ESPN documentary, “Basketball: A Love Story.

“And that’s what I think resonated with the players in creating this vision, this culture that guys really love to be part of.”

Said Steve Nash, two-time NBA MVP and longtime Spurs rival, for the same project: “He brings in guys who are intelligent, who will listen, play for each other.”

Through the years, the Spurs changed their style -- from the Twin Towers power game with Duncan and David Robinson for the first championship, through incarnations in the new millennium that dialed up or down the offense and defense to suit who was there, right through the elegant, European passing game they mastered for the ‘13 and ‘14 Finals.

The Spurs' depth chart is markedly changed from last season.

But their core values never wavered, including the resolve to regroup after having their hearts broken by Miami in ’13. A year later, older across the board, they paid back the Heat.

“Family” comes and goes in pro sports, mostly as a temporary chemistry thing applied in hindsight. What the Spurs had with Duncan, Parker, Ginobili and Popovich was deeper, more like blood.

“Tony and Manu developed into the players they are in part because of where they came from,” said San Antonio GM R.C. Buford a while back. “But more because of the relationship they built amongst each other with Tim and Pop.”

Now it’s LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Pau Gasol, Rudy Gay and Pop, with little of the history and none of the pedigree (other than Gasol’s two rings with the Lakers) of the Mount Rushmore group. Constants, even aging ones, have been replaced by variables.

“More than anything,” Popovich said on the eve of camp, “it’s figuring out -- we’ve got a lot of flexibility -- so who’s gonna play where and who’s gonna play together? And when are you gonna be big and when are you gonna be small? And what combinations work the best? We don’t have any answers for that yet.”

Tony Parker explains why he decided to sign with the Hornets.

Saying goodbye to Parker was tough. Losing Ginobili sounds like it hit at another level.

“It was sort of a complicated thing,” Popovich said. “Because when you’re dependent upon someone for that long, for a lot of different reasons -- not just his play on the court but just his combination of understanding people, being as curious as he was about everybody on the team and everything in the world, whether it was politics or religion, it didn’t matter what it was -- he was like a partnership in that respect. Talking on buses and airplanes. So you know that that’s going to be gone.”

Ginobili has been invited to work with the coaching staff and hang around as much as he likes -- the Duncan routine these days. Popovich’s wild card on the court from ‘02 through last spring, he sees the changes and how they’ll impact the coach from a different vantage point.

“I think it’s going to be awkward for him sometimes,” Ginobili told the San Antonio Express-News. “During halftime, when he does his thing and he’s not going to see us around. At the same time, it’s going to be a challenge to learn more about the new guys and see what buttons to push. With us, it was already too easy and he already knew us so well. I think it’s going to be a great challenge for him, having a different kind of team.”

Manu Ginobili crafted a storied career for the Spurs.

The first question is whether the Spurs, so transformed, can still win. Of that, Popovich’s peers express little doubt.

“I think you underestimate them at your peril,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said before Sunday’s game. “They traded one All-Star [Leonard] for another All-Star [DeRozan]. So it’s not like all of a sudden they’re gonna fall off the grid. … They’re really good. It wouldn’t surprise me if they’re top four.”

Said Clippers coach Doc Rivers: “I always look at continuity in two areas. One is coaching -- if you’ve got the same coach, if you’ve got the same system, if you’ve got the same way, you can be better faster. And they have Pop.

“No. 2 is if the top players have not changed. Well, they have, but not really. Their top player is Aldridge and he’s back. The new one is DeRozan and that’s going to be an increase. San Antonio made the playoffs last year and they didn’t have Kawhi [Leonard appeared in just nine games due to a controversial leg injury]. They’re going to be pretty good. I think people are sleeping on ‘em.”

A trickier question is whether the Spurs ever again can formulate the camaraderie, the mutual ambitions -- the culture -- that was their brand for two decades.

Can they round up stars who will willingly stay, dominate, lead -- and do it all for below market value? That’s what makes their absence such a double-whammy. The Spurs lose their talents and the ability to retain them at discount rates, which gave Popovich and Buford room to manage the rest of the roster amid salary-cap constraints.

Will the Spurs be improve upon their finish last season?

The Leonard episode, and trading him to the Raptors with Danny Green, poses a threat to San Antonio’s defense. More than that, though, it dealt a blow to Popovich’s all-mightiness over his guys -- communication clearly broke down -- and his notions of a less dramatic baton pass.

The basketball operation still does have the brainiacs who so often have snagged the right players at the right time. The Spurs still embrace and anticipate trends that made them so formidable defensively and with corner 3-pointers.

The front office remains a model of stability and there are a few guys in the locker room who can lead. Yet the ones who won and made Spurs culture not a thing but a five-time championship thing, they’re gone.

Popovich’s view of this season sounded humble. That wasn’t necessarily new, but it rang more true this time.

“The goal will be the same as it has been every year,” he said. “We want to be the best team we can be as the playoffs roll around. Get into the playoffs and do the best job we can.”

“The principles of how we do things, what the process is, will probably stay the same. But there are tweaks every year, whether it’s a tweak on offense, on defense. ... In general, the standards are the same, as far as what we expect.”

The standards? OK. The results? To be determined.

* * *

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.