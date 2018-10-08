LeBron's move starts fresh scrum for East's Finals spot

Now that James has moved his game to southern California, though, the East is unleashed. Rivals that were frustrated by the big, beautiful wall James and his various teammates built between them and the NBA’s championship round, and opponents who wound up cursing their parents’ procreative timing, have gotten a happy reprieve.

The Age of LeBron for them now means a couple of regular season meetings and nothing at all after that till, for one of them, June.

“It is open,” Rivers said, “But the top teams are still the top teams.”

Does Boston ‘got next?’

The Celtics don’t want the East to be open. They want a line of succession to hold, based on their near-miss last spring when Cleveland and its King wriggled free in Game 7. That experience, along with gain from the pain of Gordon Hayward’s (season-long) and Kyrie Irving’s injuries, at least makes Boston the first among uncrowned equals in the conference.

Can the Celtics find the needed balance to reach the 2019 Finals?

This squad defensive has the depth, the talent, the chops, a lot of youthful hunger and the most praised coach (Brad Stevens) in the league. Minutes might be hard to come by for some, which could test chemistry. But the Celtics got a boost there when Irving, a free agent next summer, essentially pledged his long-term loyalty to start October.

No more Raptors speed bump

Psychologically, none of the East contenders should feel as refreshed and revived as Toronto. Their Cleveland nemesis was a handful on the court, sure, but seemed to set up shop in the Raptors’ heads as well. When they failed to pounce on Game 1 of their East semifinal series last spring -- despite ranking as the conference’s No. 1 seed and boasting tremendous depth and a variety of looks -- the Raptors were for all intents done.

Can Kawhi Leonard lift the Raptors to unseen heights in 2018-19?

They fired their Coach of the Year winner, Dwane Casey, and promoted Nurse. They grabbed Spurs refugee Kawhi Leonard for what might be a one-year rental, the NBA’s most likely LeBron stopper who won’t have to worry now about that nasty duty. In the process, they broke up the tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry that some felt had grown too comfy.

Sixers ready for their close-up

If you believe Joel Embiid, the East already is locked up by Philadelphia, with the formidable and confident center vowing big things for his still-developing club. The Sixers have as much potential to improve from within as anybody in the league, given Embiid’s potential, Ben Simmons’ obvious room for growth as a shooter and the gap between Markelle Fultz as a Draft prospect vs. Fultz as a spun-around rookie.

Will Joel Embiid play in more than 70 games this season?

Philadelphia added shooting and Brett Brown coaches tenacious defense. There is some question whether Fultz or Dario Saric can be the reliable third option for these guys, and their biggest challenge remains durability. Embid, Simmons and Fultz need to play upwards of 210 games, combined, to give us a real sense of what the Sixers can be.

Searching for Indiana’s upside

The Pacers got more right last season than almost everyone expected, from the resiliency they showed in coping with Paul George’s abrupt departure and the return GM Kevin Pritchard got from trading George to OKC, to impressive gains on the court at both ends and in the standings (a six-victory improvement).

Are the Pacers serious contenders for the East title in 2018-19?

The trick now is repeating that and taking everything a few strides further. Victor Oladipo won’t win a second consecutive Kia Most Improved Player award (no one has), but he can demonstrate his All-Star season was no adrenaline-fueled fluke. His partner from the Thunder trade, Domantas Sabonis, has the game and pedigree to get better every year. Big man Myles Turner marked time last season and needs a healthy, intense start-to-finish breakout season. Meanwhile, much of the excitement about Indiana comes from some surgical summer additions, with scorer Tyreke Evans, shooter Doug McDermott and strongman Kyle O’Quinn plugging specific holes in the rotation.

Who’s the ‘someone else?’

Rivers, in his recent swift assessment of the East, said “there’s always a new team” that bubbles to the surface over the course of 82 games. There are candidates in the East, with two of them owing that status to their significant offseason changes while a third soon may emerge as well.

Milwaukee has Budenholzer and his staff in place, replacing the Jason Kidd/Joe Prunty crew from 2017-18, with high hopes and early preseason signs of changes at both ends. The Bucks also have arguably the No. 1 player in the conference in Giannis Antetokounmpo, now that James is gone.

How does the East contender landscape shape up for 2018-19?

Washington, a disappointment given John Wall’s and Bradley Beal’s early yet unfulfilled showings as a dynamic backcourt, added Dwight Howard. He ought to have enough game and pride left to satisfy the diminished individual expectations for him.

Then there’s Miami, a solid ensemble group that might end up coalescing around All-Star Jimmy Butler if the trade flirtations with Minnesota pan out.

Without James blocking everybody’s path this season, the newfound openness and evenness in the East -- only three or four of last season’s 15 All-NBA selections will play here this season, pending Butler’s whereabouts -- has everyone feeling perked up.

“The Warriors have proven they’re going to be the team to beat every year, the way they’re constructed,” Brooks said. “But the East has some really good teams.

“I think all the coaches and teams already were competitive anyway. Look, you wanted to knock LeBron off. But he’s gotten a lot of coaches fired and a lot of players traded. Now it’s definitely wide open.”

* * *

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

