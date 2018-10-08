Spurs' Murray diagnosed with torn right ACL

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been diagnosed with a torn right ACL after undergoing an MRI on Monday, the team announced. Murray suffered his injury on Sunday night with 2 minutes and 47 seconds left in the second quarter of a preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

The team says a timeline for Murray's return will be determined at a later date.

The third-year guard drove to the basket against James Harden, fell and immediately began writhing in pain under the basket. Murray was eventually made his way to the locker room under his own power.

Dejounte Murray suffered his injury on Sunday against the Rockets.

On Sunday, the Spurs announced rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV would be out a while because he needs surgery for a right medial meniscus tear. Murray is expected to be the Spurs' starting point guard this season, but after this injury, veteran Patty Mills would likely slide into that role.

Last season, Murray averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 44.3 percent shooting.