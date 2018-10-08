Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith fined for on-court altercation during preseason game

NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Cleveland Cavaliers guard-forward J.R. Smith have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Smart was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ 113-102 win over the Celtics on Oct. 6 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Smart has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by shoving Smith from behind. Smith, who was also assessed a technical foul for shoving Boston forward-center Aron Baynes, has been fined $15,000 for initiating the altercation.