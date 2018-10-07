Curry hits backwards half-court shot at Warriors practice

Steve Kerr had begun to address the Warriors fans gathered to observe the team's open practice on Sunday. They roared in delight.

Except the ovation wasn't for Kerr. It was for Stephen Curry, who added another impossible shot to a résumé already full of them.

The two-time NBA Kia MVP flung a basketball -- underhanded and backwards -- from halfcourt that found the bottom of the net. Kerr stopped talking while Curry and some of his teammates began celebrating.

Best shooter of all-time and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/PoGXNaQY8C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 7, 2018

No news yet on whether Curry will add this to some of the other logic-defying attempts he tries during an actual game.