Sporting vintage Shawn Kemp jersey, Kevin Durant receives massive ovation in return to Seattle

More than a decade after the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City -- 3,827 days to be exact -- the NBA returned to Seattle on Friday night for a preseason contest between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Golden State forward Kevin Durant, who played his rookie season with the Sonics before the team moved to Oklahoma City.

Durant wore a classic Shawn Kemp jersey as his name was called during the pregame announcements, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd at KeyArena.



KD rocked the Shawn Kemp Sonics jersey as he was introduced in Seattle! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/HXojsCu5qU — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 6, 2018



Drafted No. 2 overall in the 2007 draft, Durant played one season in Seattle and won Rookie of the Year honors. He averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.