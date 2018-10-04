Reports: Thunder's Roberson (knee) out at least two more months

Oklahoma City will reportedly have to do without its best perimeter defender much longer than anticipated.

According to multiple reports, Andre Roberson has suffered a setback in his recuperation from offseason surgery on his left knee. Per Brett Dawson of The Athletic and Erik Horne of The Oklahoman, the five-year swingman will be re-evaluated in two months.

A Thunder spokesperson informed media Thursday night that Andre Roberson had a setback in his rehabilitation from left patellar knee surgery. He will be re-evaluated in two months. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 5, 2018

Per a Thunder spokesman, Andre Roberson has had a setback in his recovery. Initial ruptured patellar healing well, but he has irritation from a suture and underwent a procedure to have that removed. — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) October 5, 2018

Roberson propelled the Thunder's defense to elite levels last season. When he was on the floor, Oklahoma City boasted a 96.4 defensive rating -- nearly five points better than league-leading Boston (101.5) -- compared to 107.6 without him.

The team's efficiency on that end quickly fell apart when the 6-foot-7 veteran was ruled out for the rest of the 2017-18 season in late January. The 26th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Roberson earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2016-17.