Reports: Thunder's Roberson (knee) out at least two more months

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Oct 4, 2018 8:26 PM ET

Andre Roberson will reportedly miss at least two more months due to a setback in his recovery from left knee surgery.

Oklahoma City will reportedly have to do without its best perimeter defender much longer than anticipated.

According to multiple reports, Andre Roberson has suffered a setback in his recuperation from offseason surgery on his left knee. Per Brett Dawson of The Athletic and Erik Horne of The Oklahoman, the five-year swingman will be re-evaluated in two months.

Roberson propelled the Thunder's defense to elite levels last season. When he was on the floor, Oklahoma City boasted a 96.4 defensive rating -- nearly five points better than league-leading Boston (101.5) -- compared to 107.6 without him.

The team's efficiency on that end quickly fell apart when the 6-foot-7 veteran was ruled out for the rest of the 2017-18 season in late January. The 26th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Roberson earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2016-17.

