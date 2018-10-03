Around The League
Reports: 'Breakdown' in Jimmy Butler trade talks

Oct 3, 2018 10:10 PM ET

Jimmy Butler has been working out at the Timberwolves’ practice facility during the ongoing trade talks.

The Miami Heat had made significant progress on a trade involving Jimmy Butler earlier this week, but proposed changes from Minnesota created a "breakdown” in negotiations, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Stein also reported the Heat and Wolves did not discuss a trade involving a third team. That could mean that the price of trading for Butler could be giving up Miami's most promising young players.

Citing league sources, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Wolves are interested in center Bam Adebayo, guard Josh Richardson and a protected first-round pick.

Wojnarowski also reports that Butler does not plan to miss any regular-season games, assuming his surgically repaired right wrist is healthy.

The Heat enter 2018-19 with a nearly identical roster as last season, when they went 44-38 to secure the No. 6 seed. The addition of Butler could be enough to vault Miami into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

Butler, a four-time All-Star, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 59 games for the Timberwolves last season.

Morning Tip: What's Next Move For Minnesota?

