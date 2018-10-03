Reports: 'Breakdown' in Jimmy Butler trade talks

The Miami Heat had made significant progress on a trade involving Jimmy Butler earlier this week, but proposed changes from Minnesota created a "breakdown” in negotiations, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Wolves and Heat were making significant progress on a Jimmy Butler trade this week, league sources say, before deal changes proposed by Minnesota led to a breakdown in talks — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 4, 2018

Stein also reported the Heat and Wolves did not discuss a trade involving a third team. That could mean that the price of trading for Butler could be giving up Miami's most promising young players.

Citing league sources, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Wolves are interested in center Bam Adebayo, guard Josh Richardson and a protected first-round pick.

Wojnarowski also reports that Butler does not plan to miss any regular-season games, assuming his surgically repaired right wrist is healthy.

Sources: Barring a trade, Tom Thibodeau is still determined to get Butler back with the team for start of season. Butler hasn't made a final decision on when he'll join team and practice, but he doesn't plan to miss regular season games if his wrist is healthy. https://t.co/iQypvZ88ad — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 4, 2018

The Heat enter 2018-19 with a nearly identical roster as last season, when they went 44-38 to secure the No. 6 seed. The addition of Butler could be enough to vault Miami into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

Butler, a four-time All-Star, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 59 games for the Timberwolves last season.

