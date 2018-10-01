Around The League
Around The League

Reports: Patrick McCaw to decline contract offer from Golden State Warriors

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Oct 1, 2018 9:35 PM ET

Patrick McCaw has reportedly declined a contract offer from the Golden State Warriors.

With a pair of championship rings and experience playing behind future Hall-of-Famers under his belt, Patrick McCaw is hoping for a better payday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Marc J. Spears of ESPN tweeted the restricted free agent's decision to decline both Golden State's contract offer and their initial qualifying offer.

 

McCaw has averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game over his first two years with Golden State. The 22-year-old swingman was taken 38th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, making him the latest of several second-round talents to be groomed by the Warriors.  Draymond Green (35th in 2012) and Jordan Bell (38th in 2017) were also taken early in the second round of their respective drafts.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.