Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac exits preseason game with ankle sprain

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac exited Monday's preseason game at Philadelphia with a sprained right ankle.

The former sixth overall pick finished with two points, one rebound and one block in nine minutes of first-half play before leaving the game for good early in the second quarter.

Isaac was limited to just 27 games in his rookie season due to foot and ankle injuries. The former Florida State standout averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 19.9 minutes per game in 2017-18.