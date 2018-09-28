Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen suffers right elbow sprain, out six to eight weeks

From NBA.com Staff

Sep 28, 2018 9:46 PM ET

Lauri Markkanen will miss the next six to eight weeks of action with a sprained right elbow.

The rebuilding Bulls could be without one of their foundational players for up to two months.

The franchise announced that Lauri Markkanen, a 2017-18 All-Rookie First Team forward, will miss six to eight weeks with a high-grade lateral elbow sprain. Chicago said 21-year-old suffered the injury during practice on Thursday.

 

The seventh overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Markkanen averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while making 145 total 3-pointers last season. The Bulls acquired him, as well as point guard Kris Dunn and shooting guard Zach LaVine, in a trade with Minnesota on Draft night.

